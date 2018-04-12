Donald Trump holds Syria, Russia responsible for chemical attack: WH

Washington, Apr 12: US President Donald Trump considers Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his Russian ally responsible for a suspected chemical attack in rebel-held Douma and is still mulling a response, the White House said.

"The president holds Assad and the Russians responsible for the attack," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. "All options are on the table," Sanders said when asked about a potential US riposte. "Final decisions have not been made on that front." Trump earlier warned that "missiles will be coming" in response to the alleged chemical atrocity in Syria.

The attack on the besieged town of Douma came almost exactly a year after a chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people. That attack prompted the U.S. to launch several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base.

President Donald Trump blamed Syrian government forces for what he called a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" and warned there would be a "big price to pay." He did not elaborate. In a series of tweets, Trump held Russia and Iran, Syrian President Bashar Assad's chief sponsors, responsible.

The Syrian government denied the allegations, calling them fabrications.

PTI

