YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trump floats election delay

    By
    |

    Washington, July 31: President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a delay to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

    The dates of federal elections the Tuesday after the first Monday in November are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

    Donald Trump floats election delay
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump tweeted Thursday: With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

    Donald Trump says India, China and Russia don’t take care of their air

    It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

    Five states already rely exclusively on mail-in ballots, and they say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn't disrupt the vote. Election security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting.

    Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November's election and the expected surge in mail-in and absentee voting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

    And Trump has called remote voting options the biggest risk to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.

    Last month, Trump told supporters in Arizona that This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump presidential election

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue