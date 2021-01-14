Donald Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice

Deepika S

Washington, Jan 14: Donald Trump became the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, charged with inciting an insurrection following the deadly riots at the US Capitol on 6 January.

At least 10 Republicans voted against their party and Donald Trump, with the final result being 232 votes to impeach, assuring he becomes the first US president to be impeached twice.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear that President Trump's impeachment trial won't start until after January 19.

The Senate will not hold a trial before January 20, when Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency, meaning Trump will escape the risk of being forced to leave early. He will, however, depart in disgrace and likely due to face a Senate trial later.

The article of impeachment charges Trump with a count of "incitement of insurrection" for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol, an action that temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an officer of the US Capitol Police.