  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doctors remove toothbrush from China man's stomach who swallowed it 20 years ago

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Beijing, Aug 04: People swallow nails, pins, coins, lighters, etc but this was something different. Doctors from a southern Chinese hospital removed a 14-centimetre-long toothbrush from a man's intenstine which he swallowed 20 years ago.

    The patient, who is 51-year-old man, identified as Li, was admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain in late June, and a CT scan revealed a mysterious item in his duodenum, Xinhua news agency reported.

    Doctors remove toothbrush from China mans stomach who swallowed it 20 years ago

    It is reported that Li had swallowed the toothbrush while he was in prison, 20 years ago. Li was imprisoned for drug use and was also tested for AIDS too. In order to kill himself, Li had swallowed the toothbrush. But after swallowing surprisingly he didn't feel any uneasiness. Later he was released and proven healthy or HIV negative. He later got married, and his wife gave birth to two healthy children.

    The toothbrush stayed peacefully in his belly until 2014, when Li began to suffer from abdominal pain and gallbladder inflammation.

    More DOCTORS News

    Read more about:

    doctors china viral video

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue