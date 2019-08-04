Doctors remove toothbrush from China man's stomach who swallowed it 20 years ago

Beijing, Aug 04: People swallow nails, pins, coins, lighters, etc but this was something different. Doctors from a southern Chinese hospital removed a 14-centimetre-long toothbrush from a man's intenstine which he swallowed 20 years ago.

The patient, who is 51-year-old man, identified as Li, was admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain in late June, and a CT scan revealed a mysterious item in his duodenum, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is reported that Li had swallowed the toothbrush while he was in prison, 20 years ago. Li was imprisoned for drug use and was also tested for AIDS too. In order to kill himself, Li had swallowed the toothbrush. But after swallowing surprisingly he didn't feel any uneasiness. Later he was released and proven healthy or HIV negative. He later got married, and his wife gave birth to two healthy children.

The toothbrush stayed peacefully in his belly until 2014, when Li began to suffer from abdominal pain and gallbladder inflammation.