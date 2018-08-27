  • search

Detained Japanese 'tourist' expelled from North Korea

Posted By: PTI
    Tokyo, Aug 27: Detained Japanese 'tourist' was expelled from North Korea on Sunday. Tomoyuki Sugimoto, the detainee had been "kept under control" for questioning about "his crime" said the official Korean Central News Agency. It did not say what he had been accused of.

    File photo of North Korea President Kim Jong-un
    File photo of North Korea President Kim Jong-un

    The brief report said authorities had decided "to leniently condone him" and expel him on the principle of humanitarianism. It described Sugimoto as a tourist. The Japanese government confirmed about two weeks ago that it was looking into reports that one of its citizens had been detained. It has not identified him by name. Japan's Kyodo News service quoted a government source saying the man was believed to be a videographer and may have been suspected of shooting video of a military facility. 

    PTI

