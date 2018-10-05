  • search

Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad awarded 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50%
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Stockholm, Oct 5: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

    Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad
    Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

    Also Read | Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 goes to Frances H Arnold, George P Smith and Sir Gregory P Winter

    Denis Mukwege's basic principle is that "justice is everyone's business". The 2018 Peace Laureate is the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts.

    Mukwege has repeatedly condemned impunity for mass rape and criticised the Congolese government and other countries for not doing enough to stop the use of sexual violence against women as a strategy and weapon of war.

    Also Read | Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland win Nobel Prize 2018 in Physics

    Following her escape from IS, Peace Laureate Nadia Murad chose to speak openly about what she had suffered. In 2016, at the age of just 23, she was named the UN's first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.

    Nadia Murad is one of an estimated 3,000 Yazidi girls and women who were victims of rape and other abuses by the IS army. The abuses were systematic and part of a military strategy. They served as a weapon in the fight against Yazidis and other religious minorities

    Read more about:

    nobel prize norway

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue