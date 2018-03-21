WhatsApp Co-founder Brian Acton's Tweet : 'Its Time To Delete Facebook'

"It is time. #deletefacebook", is what WhatsApp's co-founder Brian Acton tweeted on Wednesday. WhatsApp is now owned by Facebook after it bought the messaging app for $ 16 billion in 2014.

According to reports, Acton continued to be associated with Facebook after the sale but quit earlier this year to start another company Signal Foundation. Another WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is still with Facebook and sits on Facebook's board.

Facebook had drawn flak earlier this month after it emerged that Cambridge Analytica accessed the data of over 50 million users of the social media network without their permission.

It would be interesting to see how Facebook counters this negative publicity it is getting off late. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is yet to comment on the Cambridge Analytica issue. Zuckerberg's silence is hurting Facebook as it is fuelling more criticism from analysts and investors.

An AFP report said that Facebook has hired a digital forensics firm to investigate the data leak.

Zuckerberg was on March 20 summoned before a UK parliamentary committee amid a growing row over data breaches linked to the popular social media company. The summons letter to 33-year-old Zuckerberg was sent by Damian Collins, the chair of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS), which is investigating the issue of fake news.

The company, which counts India among a list of numerous countries where it has done election-related work, is in the eye of a storm after its senior executives were filmed by an undercover reporter giving examples of how the firm could discredit political rivals by arranging various smear campaigns.

OneIndia News

