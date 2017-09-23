Defying US warnings, Iran tests new missile

Amid US warnings, Islamic republic Iran tested new missile a day President Hassan Rouhani vowed that the country would boost its missile capabilities despite warnings from Washington.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Friday unveiled its latest ballistic missile capable of reaching much of the Middle East, including Israel, while the country's president vowed that Tehran would press ahead with its missile program in defiance of U.S. demands to the contrary.

The missile was unveiled during a military parade in Tehran that commemorated the 1980s Iraq-Iran war.

"Whether you like it or not, we are going to strengthen our military capabilities which are necessary for deterrence," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

"We will strengthen not only our missiles but also our air, land and sea forces... When it comes to defending our country, we will ask nobody for their permission."

The move was viewed as a direct challenge to President Donald Trump, who in August signed a bill imposing mandatory penalties on those involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them.

