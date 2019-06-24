Death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh: Pakistan issues visas to 463 Indian Sikh Pilgrims

Islamabad, June 24: Pakistan on Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh Pilgrims, who are going to Pakistan to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, from 27 June-06 July.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh is well-known for the golden beautification of the Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar, famously known as the Golden Temple.

Singh was born in Gujranwala, undivided India, on November 13, 1780 and died on June 27, 1839 in Lahore.

Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. He survived smallpox in infancy but lost sight in his left eye.

Singh first fought in a battle when he was only 10 years old, and at the age of 17, he failed the king of Afghanistan Zaman Shah Durrani's invasion of India.

Ranjit captured Lahore in the year 1799, which is also considered as the turning point for the Sikh Empire. He was crowned Maharaja in 1801 only at the age of 20. He had 20 wives. Notables were Rani Mahtab Kaur, Rani Raj Kaur, Ranji Ratan Kaur, Rani Daya Kaur, and Maharani Jind Kaur.

Singh had eight sons, but he acknowledged only Kharak Singh and Duleep Singh as his biological sons.

He assed away on June 27, 1839.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh is remembered for the possession of the Koh-i-Noor diamond which he left to Jagannath Temple in Odisha and was given to him by Shuja Shah Durrani of Afghanistan.