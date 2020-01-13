  • search
    De-escalation of tensions with US only way forward: Iran

    Tehran, Jan 13: Iran has signalled that de-escalation is the only solution to solve the crisis with the United States.

    The statement by Iran comes in the wake of a passenger aircraft that was accidentally shot down. Security has been stepped up in Iran after a vigil the previous night for those killed in the air disaster. Iran temporarily arrested the British ambassador for being part of the protest against the tragedy.

    De-escalation of tensions with US only way forward: Iran

    Meanwhile, US President, Donald Trump tweeted, 'don't kill your protesters. On the other hand, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said that Trump was still willing to sit down and discuss without a pre-condition a new way forward with Iran. Tehran has however refused any dialogue until sanctions are lifted.

    'Unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, admits Iran; Calls it human error

    In a meeting between Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the visiting emir of Qatar, it was decided that de-escalation was the only way forward.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 7:35 [IST]
