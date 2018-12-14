  • search
    Moscow, Dec 14: This story rekindles the memory of the Soviet era when the erstwhile superpower put up everything it could to rival the United States. The footage of an artificial intelligence robot shown by the Russian state television to display the country's technological prowess was found out to be a man donning a robot suit!

    Dancing robot in Russia to display country’s technological progress turns out to be a man
    Image Courtesy: metro.co.uk

    The footage shown on Rossiya 24 news channel showed 'Boris' as a robot that can sing and dance at a technology forum meant for school students. However, the viewers spotted some discrepancies and it was soon discovered that 'Boris' is not a non-living being but very much a human wearing a costume sold by a Russian firm.

    Also Read | Japan's robot rovers lands on asteroid's surface, captures incredible photos

    While 'Boris' danced on the stage, the event presenter said it was an opportunity to see "state-of-art robots" and that the robot already learned to make decent dancing moves. It was also shown speaking in a metallic voice.

    However, every trick got exposed when images shown from the backstage clearly exposed a man inside the robot outfit through the bodysuit and headpiece.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 8:45 [IST]
