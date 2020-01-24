  • search
    Coronavirus: Shanghai Disneyland resort shuts as virus outbreak spreads

    Shanghai, Jan 24: Entertainment giant Walt Disney's long-awaited USD 5.5 billion theme park Shanghai Disney Resort, the first in mainland China, will close until further notice this weekend due to a deadly coronavirus outbreak of that has infected hundreds of people in China, the amusement park said on Friday.

    The move was decided "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety" of its guests and staff, Shanghai Disney Resort said on its website.

    Meanwhile, China has added a ninth city to a transport ban around the epicentre of a deadly virus, bringing the number affected by the shutdown to over 30 million as authorities scramble to control the disease.

    Authorities in Jingzhou, located in Hubei province where the virus first emerged, said all rail services leaving the city would close from 0400 GMT, while public buses, passenger transport, tourism buses, ferries and other boats will temporarily stop operations as well.

    Some 32 million people are now affected by travel restrictions around Hubei.

