    Coronavirus recession could be worse than 2009, warns IMF

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Mar 24: The world economy is facing "severe" economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic that could be even more costly than in 2009 and will require an unprecedented response, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.

    In comments to finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations, Georgieva called on advanced economies to provide more support to low income countries, and the IMF stands "ready to deploy all our $1 trillion lending capacity."

    IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
    As much of the world faces mass shutdowns, Georgieva warned the outlook for global growth in 2020 "is negative -- a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:44 [IST]
