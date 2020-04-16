  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: UN Chief claims only COVID-19 vaccine will allow return to normalcy

    By
    |

    United Nation, Apr 16: The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that a COVID-19 vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back "normalcy", hoping for just before the end of the year.

    Coronavirus outbreak: UN Chief claims only COVID-19 vaccine will allow return to normalcy
    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

    During a video conferencing, with several other African countries that are members of the United Nations, he said, "A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return the world to a sense of 'normalcy,' saving millions of lives and countless trillions of dollars."

    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cannot be cured by BCG vaccine, says WHO

    He called for its accelerated development and accessibility to all, adding it must have a "universal global benefit" and "allow us to control the pandemic."

    In the video conferencing, he further said, "We need an ambitious effort to ensure that international stakeholders operate through a harmonized, integrated and leveraged approach to maximize the speed and scale needed for the universal deployment of such a vaccine by the end of 2020."

    Guterres said his appeal on March 25 for two billion in donations for a comprehensive UN humanitarian response to the pandemic had so far raised about 20 per cent of that amount.

    Coronavirus 10 times deadlier than Swine Flu, only vaccine can fully end transmission: WHO

    He further went on to say that with the help of World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations is able to equip as many as 47 African countries with COVID-19 tests.

    More UN CHIEF News

    Read more about:

    un chief vaccine coronavirus world health organisation

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X