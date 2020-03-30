  • search
    Coronavirus: Israel PM Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tests positive

    Jerusalem, Mar 30: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has entered precautionary quarantine after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus, AFP quoted a statement as saying.

    Netanyahu's aide was present at a parliament session last week attended by Netanyahu as well as opposition lawmakers with whom he is trying to build an emergency coalition government to help address the coronavirus crisis.

    Israel has reported 4,247 cases and 15 fatalities. With the Health Ministry warning that the dead could eventually number in the thousands, Netanyahu was due on Monday to convene officials on Monday to discuss a proposed lockdown of some of the country.

    Netanyahu was tested for coronavirus as a precaution on March 15, his office said. The result was negative.

