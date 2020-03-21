  • search
    Coronavirus: First case reported in White House, Mike Pence’s staffer tests positive

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Mar 21: A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country.

    "This evening we were notified that a member of the office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President, said in a statement.

    Coronavirus: First case reported in White House, Mike Pence’s staffer tests positive

    Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual, she said. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said.

    This is the first case of a White House staffer being tested positive for the deadly virus.

    Amid coronavirus outbreak anti malarial drugs hold out hope

    Last week, Trump had tested for the coronavirus but the result was negative. The White House has instituted strict provisions for entry of individuals within its premises.

    Members of the presidential physicians' team and secret service take temperature of every individual who enter the premises. The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room has been rearranged to maintain social distancing.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
