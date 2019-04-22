  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Colombo bombing: National Thowheeth Jamaath under scanner

    By
    |

    Colombo, Apr 22: The Sri Lankan police have arrested several members off the National Thowheeth Jamaath in connection with the deadly serial bombings that struck the nation on Sunday.

    A Sri Lankan police commando enters a house suspected to be a hideout of militants following a shoot out in Colombo, Sri Lanka
    A Sri Lankan police commando enters a house suspected to be a hideout of militants following a shoot out in Colombo, Sri Lanka

    The NTJ is known to be anti Buddhist and has in the past been involved in the vandalisation of Buddhist statues.

    Initial reports that emerged after bomb blasts ripped Colombo suggest that a suicide bomber could have been involved.

    Colombo bombings: Police defuse improvised bomb near airport

    One of the prime reasons for the casualty being so high could be due to the fact that a suicide bomber was involved. The attacks at the Shangri La hotel and the Batticalao Church appear to be the handiwork of a suicide bomber.

    The initial impressions also indicate that RDX could have been used in the attack and hence the impact was so high. Over 100 people have been killed in the blasts that took place in Sri Lanka today. Reports suggest that the suicide bombers have been identified as Zahran Hashim and Abu Mohammad.

    An Intelligence Bureau official in India tells OneIndia that the target was clearly the Catholics. The Christians who form 6 per cent of the country's population were out in large numbers due to Easter. Moreover the attack comes 10 days after a warning was issued about Churches being attacked in the country.

    A message received by the police on April 11 stated that 11 Churches would be attacked. It was further warned that all the Catholics should go home and this should be informed to all the families.

    With the blasts today, the intelligence in Sri Lanka has warned that there could be more attacks. The country has been placed under very high alert and security has been tightened all over.

    Sri Lanka serial bombings: 215 killed in ghastly attacks; 3 Indians among dead; 13 suspects arrested

    People have been advised to stay indoors and not venture out. Investigators are on the scene and are gathering as much evidence as possible.

    Over 200 people were killed after six blasts ripped across several place in Colombo. Three churches - St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa - were targeted, police said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka bomb blasts

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 8:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue