Colombo blasts: Passengers asked to report at airport 4 hours early

Colombo, Apr 21: In the wake of the horrific serial blasts, all passengers have been advised to arrive 4 hours early at the airport.

As a security measures, passengers have been advised to arrive 4 hours early at the BIA Katunayake International Airport.

Meanwhile the country has been placed under high alert and an emergency meeting would be held shortly.

Over people were killed after six blasts ripped across several place in Colombo. Three churches - St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa - were targeted, police said.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as Easter Sunday masses were in progress, PTI quoted police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera as saying.