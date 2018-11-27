  • search

Climate change: US President Trump rejects his own administration’s report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 27: US President Donald Trump on Monday, November 26, discarded projections that climate change will cause severe hardships to the American economy, thereby dumping findings by a report that Washington itself published last week.

    Climate change: US President Trump rejects his own administration’s report
    US President Donald Trump

    According to the report www.globalchange.gov mandated by the Congress, the phenomenon of climate change will cost the US economy billions of USD by end of the current century. The mercurial president, however, is not convinced.

    Also Read | When an 18-year-old Assam girl taught US President Trump a lesson on global warming

    Speaking to the media at the White House, Trump said he read some parts of the report but didn't believe it. The report came out on Black Friday, the day after Thankgiving when Americans traditionally go shopping and as per Trump's critics, it was deliberately done at the moment to minimise the impact.

    In 2017, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris climate deal, making it the first country to do so. US's industrial carbon emissions slipped 2.7 per cent last year as use of natural and renewable energy rose but according to Trump's critics, the withdrawal from the global deal meant the US ceded the leadership to others in the fight to curb climate change.

    Read more about:

    climate change donald trump usa washington

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue