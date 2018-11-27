Climate change: US President Trump rejects his own administration’s report

Washington, Nov 27: US President Donald Trump on Monday, November 26, discarded projections that climate change will cause severe hardships to the American economy, thereby dumping findings by a report that Washington itself published last week.

According to the report www.globalchange.gov mandated by the Congress, the phenomenon of climate change will cost the US economy billions of USD by end of the current century. The mercurial president, however, is not convinced.

Speaking to the media at the White House, Trump said he read some parts of the report but didn't believe it. The report came out on Black Friday, the day after Thankgiving when Americans traditionally go shopping and as per Trump's critics, it was deliberately done at the moment to minimise the impact.

In 2017, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris climate deal, making it the first country to do so. US's industrial carbon emissions slipped 2.7 per cent last year as use of natural and renewable energy rose but according to Trump's critics, the withdrawal from the global deal meant the US ceded the leadership to others in the fight to curb climate change.