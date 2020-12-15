YouTube
    Chris Pine to star in Paramount’s Dungeons and Dragons

    By
    |

    Los Angeles, Dec 15: Actor Chris Pine is in talks to play the lead role in Paramount Pictures' feature adaption of popular fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons .

    According to Deadline, Game Night filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a script they wrote based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.

    Paramount is co-producing and co-financing the movie with Hasbro and eOne.

    Having a baby amid pandemic was pretty scary: Felicity Jones

    Jeremy Latcham is producing the project for eOne, while Brian Goldner is on board as A producer for Hasbro.

    The makers are planning a May 2022 release for the film.

    Dungeons and Dragons , known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie and reversals of fortune, was previously adapted for the big screen in 2000 by New Line.

    The film, which starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons, was a critical and commercial debacle.

    Pine will be seen next alongside Gal Gadot in the DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, reprising his role as Wonder Woman's love interest, Captain Steve Trevor.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
