  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chinese President Xi Jinping in Italy today: Why EU is watching the visit closely

    By
    |

    Rome, March 21: Though it is not as apparent as with the US, China's relations with the European Union (EU), too, are facing strains and the issue is set for a wide discussion as Chinese President Xi Jinping pays a visit to Italy, one of the members of the EU, on Friday, March 22.

    Italy has come under pressure not to endorse China's encroachments in Europe's infrastructure market though its prime minister Guiseppe Conte has said that Italy's geographical location makes it a natural terminal for Beijing's much-discussed Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) which he has also vowed to join.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping in Italy today: Why EU is watching the visit closely
    Chinese President Xi Jinping

    In a recent interview to China's CGTN, Conte also confirmed that he will take part in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing next month.

    As US and China work on 'difficult' trade deal, Chinese side says it should be 'treasured'

    As of now, though, the focus is on Xi's state visit to Italy, the first by a Chinese head of state to the European nation in a decade.

    Italy's position though is not what the EU shares. It has publicly called China as an "economic competitor" and a "systematic rival" and a number of EU capitals have shared the US's concerns about China and especially the alleged involvement of China's firms with national government links acquiring Western high-end technologies, a report in Straits Times reported.

    EU is upset with China for a number of reasons

    China's ploy of courting 16 former communist countries in central and eastern Europe has irked the EU which sees the "16+1 Group" as Beijing's deliberate attempt to evade the bloc's trade regulations and drive a wedge between the Union, the Straits Times analysis said.

    Besides, Beijing's efforts to get major countries of the EU to sign up the BRI that promotes China's trade via infrastructure projects running across Asia into the European continent is another reason that has annoyed the EU.

    While key European leaders have refused to sign the non-binding BRI agreement with China, Italy has decided to take an opposite route, claiming that it would do so to improve its trade with the Asian powerhouse.

    "We want to make sure that 'Made in Italy' products can have more success in terms of export volume to China," Michele Geraci, undersecretary in Italy's economic development, was quoted as saying by The Financial Times.

    EU suspects Italy, facing disputes, is challenging its take on China

    Under Xi Jinping, China is focusing on massive military strength

    The EU members suspect that Italy's far-right populist regime which is already facing several disputes over EU's economic and financial policies, is eyeing for an opportunity to challenge the EU's conservative approach to China by embracing Beijing.

    If Italy indeed joins the BRI, it would be a major diplomatic blow for the EU as the South European nation is a founding member of the bloc and also a member of the G7 or the club of the most-industrialised nations of which the US is also a part.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china italy eu

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue