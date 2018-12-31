Chinese op-ed welcomes Trump-Xi talks but also suspects US’s actual intention

Beijing, Dec 31: US President Donald Trump had a telephonic discussion with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, December 30, signalling a hopeful future in the dented relations of the two of the world's biggest economies. The two presidents, who had a positive discussion in Buenos Aires after the G20 summit in the capital of Argentina earlier this month, attached importance to the development of bilateral relations and said their respective working teams are actively working on the implementation of the consensus reached between them in the Argentinian capital. According to China's Xinhua, both Xi and Trump expressed their eagerness to reach an agreement through the talks.

On Sunday, December 31, Trump tweeted saying he had a "long and very good call" with Xi, giving a positive image about the telephonic talk. He also said that "big progress" was underway and "Deal is moving along very well".

China's Global Times welcomed Trump's words saying it was a good news and can be seen as the New Year's gift from the two leaders to the people of their respective countries and the world.

"President Xi and President Trump reached important consensus in Argentina on Dec 1, and teams from both countries have since been actively working to implement such consensus. Both parties have accelerated the tempo of mutual communication. Moreover, China has announced that it will stop imposing additional tariffs on US autos and auto parts for three months and resumed purchasing agricultural products from the US. The US has also announced it will postpone putting extra tariffs on Chinese products. This shows that the possibility of the two countries reaching an agreement is improving," an op-ed in the news website said.

But Chinese media is also suspicious of US plan

The Chinese website also expressed a suspicion over the US's intentions saying the latter did not stop short of making negative remarks that were not favourable for the ongoing negotiations post the Xi-Trump meeting in Argentina. It said the US's stance confused the world opinions and accused it of not honouring its word in trade talks with China. "Given that record, it is still unknown if Washington will stick to Trump's cheerful messages and commit to reaching a win-win agreement with China on time," the op-ed said.

The op-ed also said that even though China and even many of the US's own allies are puzzled with Washington's uncertainty, there is no denying the fact that a trade pact will not only ease year-long tensions that prevailed between China and the US but will also serve America's national interests and facilitate Trump's own big to win his second term as the president.