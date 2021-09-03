YouTube
    China is our most important partner: Taliban

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Sep 03: The Afghanistan Taliban leadership would rely on funds from China to revive its economy. Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson told an Italian newspaper that they look at China as the most important partner and will rely on financing from Beijing.

    "China represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country," he told La Repubblica. There are "rich copper mines in the country, which, thanks to the Chinese, can be put back into operation and modernised. In addition, China is our pass to markets all over the world," he also said.

    He said that women will be allowed to study at universities in future. He also said that women will be able to work as nurses, in the police force or as assistants in ministries. There would however be no female minister in the government he said.

    Read more about:

    taliban china

    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 11:37 [IST]
    X