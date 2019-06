‘China and US will lose by fighting’: Xi Jinping tells Trump

By PTI

Beijing, June 18: Chinese President Xi Jinping called for cooperation in a phonecall with Donald Trump on Tuesday, confirming he would meet the US leader at the G20 summit amid a bruising trade war.

"China and the US will both gain by cooperating, and lose by fighting," Xi told Trump, according to a readout by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.