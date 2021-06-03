CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Evaluation criteria may take 2 weeks, results likely by July-August

New Delhi, June 12: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams evaluation are under consideration and it would take up to two weeks to arrive at a final decision on how to grade students, said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday.'

"The process of completion of the criteria for evaluation may take two weeks. We are in the process of structuring the criteria. We will put it in public domain as soon as it is completed," CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"The results will be prepared keeping in mind all considerations. Structuring the criteria for evaluation may take some time, however, it will be the best solution. Only in some rare condition will a student ask for a board exam," he said.

"Now we have got two months (to prepare the results). They should be announced around July-end or mid-August, well in time for students to apply in universities and institutions," he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was happy to note that the government has cancelled the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.

On June 1, the government has decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The call was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.