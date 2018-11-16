  • search

Man sings to assure 3-year-old daughter while fleeing devastating wildfires

    Los Angeles, Nov 16: In times of hardships, it's time to back each other to overcome the obstacles. The lesson was imparted once again by a video which surfaced recently in the wake of devastating wildfires that destroyed the town of Paradise in the state of California.

    In the video on NowThisNews, it is seen a family is trying to get rid of the horrible wildfires in its car. The vehicle is driven by a man and has his three-year-old daughter Olivia with him. It's Olivia's birthday (November 8) and the family is determined to reach to safety before it celebrates the little girl's birthday.

    Olivia is perhaps a little tense seeing the blaze on either side of the highway their car has taken, along with several others who are feeling. Her dad makes all effort to assure her that they would get out of the place to safety and there was no need to panic. He sings "Baby it will be all right" for his daughter and said they would get out of the fire and were doing perfectly all right. He tells her they will return to their place when everything becomes fine.

    When they approach safety, the man tells her daughter they are out of it to which she responds excitedly: "Yay!" When she tells her father that he did it, he replies that they did it together.

    What a pretty moment of solidarity in the family.

    Sixty-three people were reported to be dead in the Camp Fire blaze while massive properties were destroyed.

    Friday, November 16, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
