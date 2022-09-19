My mother’s liking for her: Biden on Queen Elizabeth II

'Moved beyond measure': King Charles thanks world for support and comfort before Queen's funeral

Built in 11th century, Windsor Castle is Queen's final home

International

oi-Deepika S

London, Sep 19: Queen Elizabeth will be buried with her late husband Prince Philip at the conclusion of a solemn state funeral service on the grounds of Windsor Castle in a private ceremony after her state funeral on Monday.

Windsor Castle is strongly associated with the English and succeeding British royal family, and embodies almost a millennium of architectural history.

Windsor Castle is the resting place of more than a dozen English and British kings and queens.

Hundreds of big screens, viewing areas for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Ten Kings are buried in Windsor Castle including the St. George's Chapel, Henry VIII, who died in 1547, and Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649.

Built-in the 11th Century, it is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, according to the Royal Collection Trust website.

Windsor Castle was the home of 40 monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth.

"Work began on St. George's Chapel in 1475 under Edward IV, and it contains relics including the Cross Gneth - which legend says includes part of the cross Jesus was crucified on - and a sword Edward III purportedly used in battle," according to a Reuters report.

Queen Elizabeth commissioned the King George VI memorial chapel, named for her father, which is next to the quire of the main chapel, in 1962.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral today: President Draupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

It is where the Queen Mother, are interred, along with their younger daughter Princess Margaret.

The coffin of Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, was kept in the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel, and now he will be moved to lie beside Queen Elizabeth II in the memorial chapel.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 13:31 [IST]