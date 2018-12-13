Home News International Brexit: Theresa May survives no-confidence motion; secures leadership for a year

Brexit: Theresa May survives no-confidence motion; secures leadership for a year

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, Dec 13: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, December 12, survived a vote of no-confidence on her leadership of the Conservative Party by 200 to 117 which now makes her secure against further challenge to her leadership for a year. She ends 2018, one of the stormiest years of her career, on a happy note it means.

After passing the survival test, May told reporters at Downing Street that she is committed to deliver the Brexit that people had voted for in 2016 but also added that she had lent ears to the concerns of those MPs who voted against her. May's critics, however, said losing the support of a third of the MPs was "devastating".

Also Read | Brexit deal in turmoil as May postpones Parliament vote

The no confidence against May was triggered by 48 of her MPs who were upset with ther Brexit policy which according to them, let the 2016 referendum results down.

May also said after the result of the no confidence voting that she would be striving for changes to her Brexit deal at a summit of the European Union on Thursday, December 13.