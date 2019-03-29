  • search
    Brexit: MPs asked to vote, but on withdrawal deal only

    London, March 28: The much talked-about Brexit was supposed to take effect on Friday, March 29, but it is not going to happen as the embattled political leadership of Britain has bought more time from the European Union (EU) to settle the issue even though there seems to be no end to the chaos.

    On Friday, the MPs will be asked to vote again but only on part of the deal that has been negotiated with the EU. Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal bill has been defeated twice in the parliament in three months and there is an effort to put it for a third voting even though the speaker of the House of Commons has spoken against it.

    Leader of the House Andrea Leadom said the voting was "crucial" if the UK wanted to secure a Brexit delay until May 22.

    "If we don't agree the Withdrawal Agreement tomorrow then we will not, so that leaves in doubt the future for the arrangements with the European Council," a BBC report quoted her as saying.

    If the MPs approve the withdrawal agreement on Friday, they will have met the requirements laid down by the council if they are to push exit day back to May 22.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
