"Brave person", tweets Pak Army spokesman praising Deepika, deletes later

By PTI

Islamabad, Jan 08: Pakistan Army spokesman on Wednesday praised Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as a "brave person" for standing with the protestors at the JNU, but soon deleted the tweet.

Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted from his personal account to appreciate Padukone's courage. But for unknown reasons, the army spokesman deleted the tweet only after a short time.

Kudos Deepika, let me delete and surrender.. pic.twitter.com/g7u0u1ospF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 7, 2020

"Kudos @deepikapadukone for standing both with youth and the truth. You have proved to be a brave person in difficult environment earning respect. Humanity is above everything," he said in now-deleted tweet.

Padukone made a surprise visit to the the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

The 34-year-old star was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention earning bouquets but also many brickbats on social media and elsewhere for her decision to visit the JNU.