Born on same day, in same hospital, Now they're married

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Taunton, October 3: A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later in Taunton.

Born on same day, in same hospital, Now they're married
A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later(Representational Image)

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married September 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at Morton Hospital in Taunton. The two did not grow up together.

Aaron grew up in Taunton. Jessica first lived in Raynham and later moved to the city. They met through mutual friends in high school.

Jessica says it was love at first sight when she and Aaron figured out that they were born on the same day. When they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner's permits.

PTI

Read more about:

usa, wedding

Story first published: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...