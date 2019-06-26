  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bizarre video of creepy crow that looks like gorilla leaves netizens scratching their heads

    By
    |

    Tokyo, June 26: A crow that looks like a gorilla has gotten neizens scratching their heads for answers. Yes you read it right.

    This creature, which is dubbed 'gorilla crow', is shown perched on its big wings and looks like an ape standing on its forearms.

    Bizarre video of creepy crow that looks like gorilla leaves netizens scratching their heads
    Photo courtesy: Screen grab

    The video, which was shot at the Parco shopping center in Nagoya, Japan, has received over 100,000 shares on the social media platform.

    While many netizens expressed their shock with memes, some sought an explanation.

    So, What do you think?

    However, an explanation for the bird's stance quickly emerged. Kaeli Swift, a corvid researcher-the family of birds that includes crows-from the University of Washington, said it was sunbathing-a perfectly normal and well-documented behavior.

    Taking to Twitter, she said it was a large-billed crow, which accounts for its face looking "a little out of proportion." The large billed crow is a species found in Asia.

    Video shows bizarre Ewok-like creatures near cave of Krabi coast

    As its name suggests, its bill is slightly larger than other crows, giving it more of a raven-like appearance.

    "What it's actually doing is sunning itself. When birds sun they drop their wings and cock their tails,'' she tweeted.

    "Usually the mouth is open and the body is closer to the ground, making the behavior more obvious, but perhaps the videographer caught it in a moment of transition,'' she further said.

    Large-billed crows are primarily scavengers that eat leftover human food and they are also known to steal food from other birds, eBird.org also noted. They have been observed in various countries, including India, Japan, and Thailand.

    More VIDEO News

    Read more about:

    video gorilla tokyo japan

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 6:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue