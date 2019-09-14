Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden killed

  • search
    Washington, Sep 14: US President Donald Trump has reportedly confirmed that Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden had been killed.

    File photo

    Hamza Bin Laden was officially designated by the US as a global terrorist two years ago. He was widely seen as a potential successor to his father. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden had been killed.

    Reports quoted Trump as saying that Hamza was "killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region."

    "Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qaeda member and son of Osama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region," Trump said in a statement.

    Hamza Bin Laden was officially designated by the US as a global terrorist two years ago. He was widely seen as a potential successor to his father.

    However, the US President did not specify the exact place where Hamza was killed and under what circumstances. Hamza's last known public statement was released by al Qaeda's media arm in 2018. In that message, he had threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt. Saudi Arabia stripped him of his citizenship in March this year.

    Hamza, who was seen as a potential heir to his father, who was the Al-Qaeda chief had assumed a senior position in the outfit. He was also building up a force to avenge the death of his father. Hamza is one of the sons of Osama's three surviving wives, Khairaiah Sabar, who was present at the Abbottabad compound when he was killed. The intelligence viewed Hamza as a threat and he was on their radar for long. He was seen as a centric figure who was capable of galvanising forces and also reviving the Al-Qaeda.

