    Bilawal Bhutto is Pakistan’s new foreign minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 28: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday took oath as Pakistan's foreign minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

    President Arif Alvi administered oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), where Prime Minister Sharif was also present, according to news agency PTI.

    Bilawal Bhutto is Pakistan’s new foreign minister

    Bilawal took the oath nearly a week after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London last week during which they discussed the "overall political situation" in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

    PPP is the second largest party in the current coalition government of Prime Minister Sharif who was appointed on April 11.

    The absence of Bilawal - the son of former two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari - in the first phase of Cabinet formation last week had raised many eyebrows.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    bilawal zardari bhutto pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 8:40 [IST]
    X