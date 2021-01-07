Explained: With US Capitol storming, can Donald Trump be removed before his term ends on January 20?

Big win for Joe Biden: US Congress accepts Electoral College results

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Washington, Jan 07: In a recent development, the US Congress has affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump. The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden.

Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan's electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate. The certification comes after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier on Wednesday.

The joint session of Congress was halted for several hours when rioters breached the Capitol. Proceedings resumed at about 8 pm. Biden was at 244 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed when a final challenge of Pennsylvania's count, signed onto by Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, pushed lawmakers back into their respective chambers.

The House proceeded with debate and then voted 282 to 138 to overrule the challenge of Pennsylvania, with 64 Republicans voting alongside Democrats to make up the majority.

Earlier the Senate had voted 93 to 6 against the Republican-led objection to Arizona's 11 Electoral College votes.

A short time later, the House of Representatives took the same vote, and while the effort failed, more the half of House Republicans voted in favor of the objection - a move President Donald Trump has been pressuring them to take.