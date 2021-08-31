YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Biden to explain why he decided not to extend military withdrawal in Afghanistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Aug 31: US President Joe Biden will explain the nation today to explain his decision not to extend the deadline beyond August 31 that ended the military presence in Afghanistan.

    Biden to explain why he decided not to extend military withdrawal in Afghanistan

    Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31. For now, I will report that it was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned.

    In a first since Biden took over, Pentagon holds talks with Chinese officialIn a first since Biden took over, Pentagon holds talks with Chinese official

    Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead, Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

    For now, I urge all Americans to join me in grateful prayer tonight for three things. First, for our troops and diplomats who carried out this mission of mercy in Kabul and at tremendous risk with such unparalleled results: an airlift that evacuated tens of thousands more people than any imagined possible. Second, to the network of volunteers and veterans who helped identify those needing evacuation, guide them to the airport, and provide support along the way. And third, to everyone who is now - and who will - welcome our Afghan allies to their new homes around the world, and in the United States, Biden also said in the statement.

    Read full statement here:

    More JOE BIDEN News  

    Read more about:

    joe biden taliban afghanistan

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 8:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X