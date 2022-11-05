Biden says Twitter spews lies all across the world

oi-Nitesh Jha

New York, Nov 05: US President Joe Biden on Friday broke his silence on the Twitter takeover and said that Elon Musk had bought a platform that spews lies across the world.

"And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There's no editors anymore in America. There's no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?," said the US president at a fundraiser.

Following the takeover by Musk, the social media company laid off half of its workforce on Friday. Twitter was also sued for laying off employees without giving enough notice.

Twitter in response said that cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation. It also said that advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation, reported Reuters.

The layoffs at Twitter and an explanation by Elon Musk

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said that the US president had been clear about the need to reduce hate speech and misinformation.

"That belief extends to Twitter, it extends to Facebook and any other social media platforms where users can spread misinformation," she said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:46 [IST]