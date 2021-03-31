Biden’s dog ‘Major’ involved in second biting incident of the month

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Mar 31: US President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major was involved in his second biting incident this month, the White House said.

The dog nipped someone while on a walk on Monday, Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden said. He also said that the dog is still adjusting to his new surroundings. The individual was seen by the White House Medical Unit out of an abundance of caution and returned to work without injury, LaRosa also said.

Major had returned to the White House last week with his sibling Champ after causing a minor injury to an employee of the US Secret Service on March 8. Major and Champ were moved to Biden's Delware home after the incident. Biden had disputed the idea that Major (3) had been sent away after the incident. He said that the dogs were sent because the first couple was going to be out of town. "He was going home," Biden said. "I didn't banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home," Biden said.