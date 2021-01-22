China warms up to Joe Biden, asks him to bring bilateral ties back on right track

Biden removes Trump's Diet Coke button, decors office with late son's pic

Briti Roy Barman

Washington, Jan 22: As soon as US President Joe Biden has assumed charge as the 46th President of the United States, he has removed a button from the desk in the White House's Oval Office that his predecessor Donald Trump used to order Diet Cokes.

Biden, on the very first day Trump's policies on immigration, environment, economy and the fighting of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A butler would arrive with a Diet Coke on a silver platter for Trump when he pushed the red button atop a small wooden box.

Trump reportedly drank up to 12 cans of Diet Coke per day.

The famous desk has been used by successive US presidents at the White House which is built from oak timbers from HMS Resolute in the 1880s.

Biden has made other changes to his decor at the famous room with pictures of late son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, including family photos of first lady Jill Biden behind the Resolute desk.

Reports say 46th commander-in-chief is a soda fan and prefers Coke Zero, including ice-cream with vanilla. An Ohio-based ice cream company brand had in fact launched a flavour which is Biden's favourite passion.