    Biden cleans house at Voice of America after revolt over Trump changes

    Washington, Jan 22: The Biden administration has moved quickly to remove a number of senior officials aligned with former President Donald Trump from the Voice of America and the agency that oversees all US-funded international broadcasting.

    The actions address fears that the US Agency for Global Media was being turned into a pro-Trump propaganda outlet. The agency announced on Thursday that VOA's director and his deputy had been removed from their positions and that the head of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting had resigned.

    The moves come just a day after President Joe Biden was sworn in and demanded the resignation of Trump's hand-picked CEO of USAGM, Michael Pack. The agency said in a statement that VOA director Robert Reilly had been fired just weeks after having taken the job.

    He had been harshly criticized just last week for demoting a VOA White House correspondent who tried to ask former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a question after a town hall event. Two agency officials familiar with the matter said Reilly and his deputy, Elizabeth Robbins, were escorted from VOA's headquarters by security guards.

    The officials were not authorised to discuss personnel matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. In addition, Jeffrey Shapiro, who was just recently appointed to run Cuba-focused broadcasters Radio and TV Marti, resigned at the request of the new administration, they said.

    Pack, who appointed all three of those terminated on Thursday, resigned just hours after Biden was inaugurated. Soon after his resignation, the Biden White House announced that a veteran VOA journalist, Kelu Chao, would head USAGM on an interim basis.

    Pack created a furor when he took over the agency last year and fired the boards of all the outlets under his control along with the leadership of the individual broadcast networks. The actions were criticised as threatening the broadcasters' prized editorial independence.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:41 PM, 21 Jan
    The micro-blogging site, Twitter cleared out all followers from the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts after US President Biden was sworn in on Wednesday, rather than moving the accounts' current followers over to the new administration. According to The Verge, Twitter had said in December that the accounts for @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca would also have their followers wiped.
    10:41 PM, 21 Jan
    Former US presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama have recorded a rare joint video through which they sent their wishes to President Joe Biden while rooting for his success in leading the country out of the challenges faced by it.
    10:40 PM, 21 Jan
    US President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Thursday directing agencies to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) and other powers to speed up the manufacturing of testing and vaccine supplies and other items needed to fight COVID-19 in the country.
    10:40 PM, 21 Jan
    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, known for fiery retorts against the US, welcomed Biden's first moves to join the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was trashed by Trump as a puppet of China over its conduct to deal with the COVID-19.
    10:40 PM, 21 Jan
    A visibly relieved China on Thursday warmly congratulated new US President Joe Biden and urged him to heal and rebuild the severely damaged bilateral ties by his predecessor Donald Trump.
    4:15 PM, 21 Jan
    In a first phone call with a foreign leader since his inauguration as the 46th President of the US, Joe Biden will speak to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the White House.
    3:47 PM, 21 Jan
    French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Biden and said, "To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris [US Vice President]. Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people! We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement."
    3:38 PM, 21 Jan
    US President Joe Biden's decision to re-join the Paris Agreement has been welcomed worldwide including by the United Kingdom, France and Japan.
    1:25 PM, 21 Jan
    World leaders said they were looking forward to working with Joe Biden, as they welcomed the 46th President of the United States with praise and took parting shots at his predecessor Donald Trump.
    12:52 PM, 21 Jan
    NASA chief Jim Bridenstine has officially stepped down from his role as the administrator of the US space agency, as Joe Biden takes the presidents office.
    11:17 AM, 21 Jan
    President Joe Biden's administration announced plans Wednesday for a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge after the Trump administration issued leases in a part of the refuge considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich'in.
    9:51 AM, 21 Jan
    US President Joe Biden has reversed the US process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).
    9:22 AM, 21 Jan
    It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win.
    9:19 AM, 21 Jan
    President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition. "The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House.
    8:18 AM, 21 Jan
    The Senate has voted to confirm Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence, making her President Biden's first Cabinet-level official to receive Senate confirmation. The vote was 84-10.
    11:33 PM, 20 Jan
    Canada PM Justin Trudeau congratulates US President Joe Biden on his inauguration
    11:21 PM, 20 Jan
    There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face, tweets Biden
    11:14 PM, 20 Jan
    "I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," tweets US President Joe Biden.
    11:12 PM, 20 Jan
    Joe Biden's inauguration has just ended.
    11:06 PM, 20 Jan
    Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden led a moment of silent prayer for those who have died due to coronavirus.
    11:05 PM, 20 Jan
    Kamala Harris' twitter bio was changed from US vice president elect to Vice President of the United States.
    11:05 PM, 20 Jan
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated new US President Joe Biden following his inauguration, saying he "looks forward" to working with him on "issues that matter to us all".
    10:56 PM, 20 Jan
    "We are striving to form a union with purpose," Gorman said. "While we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us," she said.
    10:55 PM, 20 Jan
    Amanda Gorman, the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate addressed the inauguration on Wednesday.
    10:53 PM, 20 Jan
    Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change: US President Joe Biden
    10:51 PM, 20 Jan
    Country music star Garth Brooks performed "Amazing Grace" following President Joe Biden's inaugural address.
    10:45 PM, 20 Jan
    Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation: US President Joe Biden
    10:45 PM, 20 Jan
    I know forces that divide us are deep & they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between American ideal that we're all created equal & harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism,fear, demonization have long torn us apart:US President
    10:42 PM, 20 Jan
    Ready to serve: US Vice President Kamala Harris
    10:41 PM, 20 Jan
    Joe Biden pledged to be a "president for all Americans," including those who did not support his campaign at his inauguration address.
