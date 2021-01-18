Biden cleans house at Voice of America after revolt over Trump changes

We will rise up. This is American aspiration: Vice President Harris

China warms up to Joe Biden, asks him to bring bilateral ties back on right track

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Washington, Jan 22: The Biden administration has moved quickly to remove a number of senior officials aligned with former President Donald Trump from the Voice of America and the agency that oversees all US-funded international broadcasting.

The actions address fears that the US Agency for Global Media was being turned into a pro-Trump propaganda outlet. The agency announced on Thursday that VOA's director and his deputy had been removed from their positions and that the head of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting had resigned.

The moves come just a day after President Joe Biden was sworn in and demanded the resignation of Trump's hand-picked CEO of USAGM, Michael Pack. The agency said in a statement that VOA director Robert Reilly had been fired just weeks after having taken the job.

Kamala Harris as vice president cements India-US relationship: White House

He had been harshly criticized just last week for demoting a VOA White House correspondent who tried to ask former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a question after a town hall event. Two agency officials familiar with the matter said Reilly and his deputy, Elizabeth Robbins, were escorted from VOA's headquarters by security guards.

The officials were not authorised to discuss personnel matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. In addition, Jeffrey Shapiro, who was just recently appointed to run Cuba-focused broadcasters Radio and TV Marti, resigned at the request of the new administration, they said.

V in the V shaped: India within striking distancing of attaining positive growth

Pack, who appointed all three of those terminated on Thursday, resigned just hours after Biden was inaugurated. Soon after his resignation, the Biden White House announced that a veteran VOA journalist, Kelu Chao, would head USAGM on an interim basis.

Pack created a furor when he took over the agency last year and fired the boards of all the outlets under his control along with the leadership of the individual broadcast networks. The actions were criticised as threatening the broadcasters' prized editorial independence.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The micro-blogging site, Twitter cleared out all followers from the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts after US President Biden was sworn in on Wednesday, rather than moving the accounts' current followers over to the new administration. According to The Verge, Twitter had said in December that the accounts for @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca would also have their followers wiped. Former US presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama have recorded a rare joint video through which they sent their wishes to President Joe Biden while rooting for his success in leading the country out of the challenges faced by it. US President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Thursday directing agencies to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) and other powers to speed up the manufacturing of testing and vaccine supplies and other items needed to fight COVID-19 in the country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, known for fiery retorts against the US, welcomed Biden's first moves to join the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was trashed by Trump as a puppet of China over its conduct to deal with the COVID-19. A visibly relieved China on Thursday warmly congratulated new US President Joe Biden and urged him to heal and rebuild the severely damaged bilateral ties by his predecessor Donald Trump. In a first phone call with a foreign leader since his inauguration as the 46th President of the US, Joe Biden will speak to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the White House. French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Biden and said, "To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris [US Vice President]. Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people! We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement." US President Joe Biden's decision to re-join the Paris Agreement has been welcomed worldwide including by the United Kingdom, France and Japan. World leaders said they were looking forward to working with Joe Biden, as they welcomed the 46th President of the United States with praise and took parting shots at his predecessor Donald Trump. NASA chief Jim Bridenstine has officially stepped down from his role as the administrator of the US space agency, as Joe Biden takes the presidents office. President Joe Biden's administration announced plans Wednesday for a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge after the Trump administration issued leases in a part of the refuge considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich'in. US President Joe Biden has reversed the US process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO). It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition. "The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House. The Senate has voted to confirm Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence, making her President Biden's first Cabinet-level official to receive Senate confirmation. The vote was 84-10. Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021 Canada PM Justin Trudeau congratulates US President Joe Biden on his inauguration There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021 There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face, tweets Biden "I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," tweets US President Joe Biden. Joe Biden's inauguration has just ended. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden led a moment of silent prayer for those who have died due to coronavirus. Kamala Harris' twitter bio was changed from US vice president elect to Vice President of the United States. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated new US President Joe Biden following his inauguration, saying he "looks forward" to working with him on "issues that matter to us all". "We are striving to form a union with purpose," Gorman said. "While we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us," she said. Amanda Gorman, the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate addressed the inauguration on Wednesday. Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change: US President Joe Biden Country music star Garth Brooks performed "Amazing Grace" following President Joe Biden's inaugural address. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation: US President Joe Biden I know forces that divide us are deep & they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between American ideal that we're all created equal & harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism,fear, demonization have long torn us apart:US President Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021 Ready to serve: US Vice President Kamala Harris Joe Biden pledged to be a "president for all Americans," including those who did not support his campaign at his inauguration address. ABC News will present live coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Per the Twentieth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Inauguration Day is set for January 20 every four years -- that's a Wednesday in 2021. The outgoing president's term ends at noon local time on the 20th. Biden is expected to take the oath of office at noon Eastern time. The theme of this year's inauguration is "America United," an issue that's long been a central focus for Biden but one that's taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme "reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future. Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House in the morning of the inauguration day. The inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be telecasted LIVE on almost all major US news channels and their respective social media streaming platforms. The celebrations had already pivoted to be mostly viewed online due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, with public health officials requiring masks, temperature checks and social distancing for anyone participating. Kolam, a traditional Indian art form of drawing geometric patterns on the floors as a sign of welcome, was part of the virtual kick-off ceremony of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, who traces her origin to Tamil Nadu where these auspicious designs adore almost every household. The initial idea was to have these kolam patterns from across the country in front of the White House as a symbol of good beginning to the new administration. The Washington DC police later gave the organizers permission to have it near the Capitol Hill, around the inauguration venue. Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the American capital has been virtually turned into a garrison city, amidst multiple reports of threats and more armed violence by pro-Trump supporters to disrupt the so. In the aftermath of last week''s Capitol riots, Washington D.C. is preparing for the scaled down inauguration of the 46th US President with extreme security measures - closing roads, erecting barbed wire fences and deploying more than 25,000 National Guards along with thousands of local police personnel and those from other security agencies. The area in and around Capitol Hill, a large part of Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House has been made out of bounds for the general public with eight-feet high iron barricades being erected. US Marshals are deploying 4,000 officers to Washington DC. Major parts of the majestic National Mall, which during the inauguration is usually thronged by thousands of people, have been closed off. The entire city is on high-alert as authorities are receiving multiple reports of violent threats from various groups at the level of the incident that happened on January 6 -- when hundreds of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill, disrupting the constitutional process of certification of electoral college votes. The unprecedented violence forced hundreds of lawmakers to take shelter at safe locations within the iconic building amidst vandalism by the mob. At least five people, including a police officer, died in the incident. Despite the heightened security concerns, Biden plans to go ahead with the inauguration ceremony in its traditional location. In addition to converting downtown Washington D.C. into a fortress, security in and around 50 State Capitols has also been put on high alert to ensure a peaceful transition of power. “I think this will be an inauguration unlike any other. It was already destined to be, given COVID concerns and some of the limited seating and public access. But having our fellow Americans storm the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government certainly warrants heightened security,” Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, told NBC News. US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Indian-American Rohit Chopra as the head of a federal agency tasked with protecting the interests of consumers financials. Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden''s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on Monday on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said. Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex. People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled "this is not a drill." United State: US Capitol on lockdown, no entry or exit due to external security threat, reports Reuters quoting witness The Capitol Hill, the complex comprising of US Congress and its buildings, was briefly put under lockdown on Monday due to "an external security treat", local police said after a fire was reported a few blocks away. Capitol Police ordered lockdown during inauguration rehearsal in abundance of caution after nearby fire, no public threat. "Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public," it posted. 21,500 National Guardsmen convene in nation’s capital ahead of inauguration Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as market participants bet on more coronavirus relief aid under a Democrat-controlled US Congress to help the economy ride out a steep pandemic-induced downturn. Kamala Harris announces resignation from Senate seat in op-ed