Biden-Harris wish Sikhs on Gurupurab

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Dec 01: US President elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect, Kamala Harris extended their wishes to Sikhs around the world on the occasion of Gurupurab.

"To our Sikh friends across the US and around the world, we send our warmest wishes as you observe the anniversary of birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism," a statement by Biden and Harris read.

"Grateful to all Sikh Americans who continue to stand by their neighbours as essential workers of pandemic and open their hearts and community kitchens in their Gurdwaras to prepare, serve and deliver countless meals for people most in need," the statement also read.

"During the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism and fidelity to truth and justice - core tenets of Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans."

The statement also said, "on this day, let us all remind ourselves that Guru Nanak's timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire and help us heal as people and as a nation."