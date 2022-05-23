YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Belgium becomes first country to make 21-day quarantine mandatory for monkeypox patients

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Brussels, May 23: Belgium has become the first country to make a 21-day quarantine compulsory for monkeypox patients after four cases of the disease were reported last week.

    Belgium becomes first country to make 21-day quarantine mandatory for monkeypox patients
    Representational Image

    Taking to Twitter, the microbiologist Emmanuel Andre, who is in charge of the National Reference Lab for COVID-19 in Belgium, yesterday said that the fourth case has been confirmed in the country.

    Monkeypox is a disease in the same family as smallpox and symptoms include a distinct bumpy rash, a fever, sore muscles, and a headache.

    Monkeypox is less deadly than smallpox, with a mortality rate below four percent, but experts are worried about the unusual spread of the disease beyond Africa where it usually circulates.

    Comments
    Read more about:

    Monkeypox

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X