    Beijing reports first COVID-19 case in nearly two months

    Beijing, June 11: Beijing has reported a new coronavirus case on Thursday. The same was reported by the ruling Communist Party backed media. This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.

      The patient, a 52 year old man checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to fever, according to a report in the official party newspaper People's Daily. The patient said that he had not left Beijing nor had been in contact with any who travelled from overseas in the last two week, the report also said.

