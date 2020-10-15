Be on alert, prepare for war Xi Jinping tells Chinese troops

YouTube
    Beijing, Oct 15: Chinese President, Xi Jinping has told the Chinese military to stay on high alert and focus their energy on preparing for war, a report in the state news agency Xinhua said.

    A report in CNN said that during his inspection of the People's Liberation Army Marine Corps in Chaozhou City, Xinhua said Xi told the soldiers to maintain a high state of alert and called on them to be absolutely loyal, absolutely pure and absolutely reliable.

    He said that more realistic battle training must be carried out to enhance skills and more efforts be made to innovate in terms of combat theories, training methods and task planning. It is however unclear if Xi was referring to the dispute with India where both armies are engaged in a tense standoff.

    Govt to carry out review of military talks with China on border standoff

    He stressed that the Marine Corps is an elite amphibious fighting force that shoulders significant responsibilities in safeguarding the nation sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as China's maritime rights and overseas interests.

      Meanwhile Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian called on Washington to immediately cancel any arms sales plans to Taiwan. He also said that all US-Taiwan military ties must be cut.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
