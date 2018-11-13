Bangladesh election postponed by a week; to be held on December 30

Dhaka, Nov 13: General elections in Bangladesh have been delayed by a week over the Opposition's demand for more time for preparation. On Monday, November 12, the country's chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda said the date of the election was delayed till December 30 after the Opposition parties sought so. Now, the deadline for filing nominations is November 28.

While the ruling Awami League led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, its allies and some Opposition parties welcomed the move, the major Opposition alliance Jatiya Oikya Front (National Unity Front) consisting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and other parties was not happy as it wanted the election to be postponed by a month.

The initial date for the election was December 23, as was announced on November 8. The tenure of the current government ends on January 28.

The BNP, which had boycotted the controversial elections in 2014, was uncertain over joining the upcoming polls following the imprisonment of Zia on charges of corruption. However, it later agreed to contest after joining the alliance. Some top Opposition leaders joined Zia in jail and she asked them to participate in the elections.