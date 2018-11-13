  • search

Bangladesh election postponed by a week; to be held on December 30

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dhaka, Nov 13: General elections in Bangladesh have been delayed by a week over the Opposition's demand for more time for preparation. On Monday, November 12, the country's chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda said the date of the election was delayed till December 30 after the Opposition parties sought so. Now, the deadline for filing nominations is November 28.

    KM Nurul Huda
    KM Nurul Huda

    While the ruling Awami League led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, its allies and some Opposition parties welcomed the move, the major Opposition alliance Jatiya Oikya Front (National Unity Front) consisting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and other parties was not happy as it wanted the election to be postponed by a month.

    Also Read | Zia Orphanage graft case: Bangladesh HC enhances Khaleda Zia's punishment to 10 years

    The initial date for the election was December 23, as was announced on November 8. The tenure of the current government ends on January 28.

    The BNP, which had boycotted the controversial elections in 2014, was uncertain over joining the upcoming polls following the imprisonment of Zia on charges of corruption. However, it later agreed to contest after joining the alliance. Some top Opposition leaders joined Zia in jail and she asked them to participate in the elections.

    Read more about:

    bangladesh election awami league bnp

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue