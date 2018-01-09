At WTO, India rejects US solar claim, explores new defence

India on Monday hit back at the United States' legal assault on its solar power policies at the World Trade Organisation. India rejected a US legal claim and said it was exploring new protection of India's own solar industry.

It may be recalled that in December, the US had started a new round of litigation at the WTO while arguing that India had failed to abide by a ruling that it had illegally discriminated against foreign supplies of solar modules and cells.

A statement by the WTO read, " India said it had changed its rules to conform with the ruling that a US claim for punitive trade sanctions were groundless."

India underscores that the US request is not a valid request, India said in a statement. Washington had skipped legal steps, failed to follow the correct WTO procedure and omitted to mention any specific level of trade sanctions that it proposed to level on India, leaving India severely prejudiced, the statement also read.

India would be vindicated if the proper process was followed. In view of the above, India strongly objects to the US request of December 19 2017, the statement also read.

OneIndia News