At least nine killed in three separate shootings in US

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Jan 24: At least nine people were killed in three separate shooting incidents on January 23 in the United States, only days after the killing of 11 people late Saturday at a ballroom dance hall in Southern California.

While seven people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, two teenage students were killed in what police said was a targeted shooting at an alternative educational program that was designed to keep at-risk youth away from trouble, in Iowa's in Des Moines, reported AP. The emergency services were immediately informed and started CPR on the affected people.

The teacher who was injured is in serious condition and headed into surgery Monday afternoon. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car that matched witnesses' descriptions about two miles away and took three suspects into custody.

Police said one of the suspects ran from the car, but officers using a K-9 were able to track that person down. "The incident was definitely targeted. It was not random. There was nothing random about this," Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

"We are saddened to learn of another act of gun violence, especially one that impacts an organization that works closely with some of our students. We are still waiting to learn more details, but our thoughts are with any victims of this incident and their families and friends, " The Des Moines school district said in a statement.