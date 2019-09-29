  • search
Trending Mann Ki Baat Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At least 36 killed in China road crash

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Beijing, Sep 29: At least 36 people were killed in a road crash in east China on Sunday.

    At least 36 killed in China road crash

    The incident happened when a bus carrying 69 people hit the truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province. Aaccording to a preliminary investigation, Xinhua reported that the the accident had caused flat tyre on the bus.

    Meanwhile, Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.

    According to reports, 58,000 people were killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone. Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 8:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue