At least 36 killed in China road crash

International

By Simran Kashyap

Beijing, Sep 29: At least 36 people were killed in a road crash in east China on Sunday.

The incident happened when a bus carrying 69 people hit the truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province. Aaccording to a preliminary investigation, Xinhua reported that the the accident had caused flat tyre on the bus.

Meanwhile, Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.

According to reports, 58,000 people were killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone. Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year.