As war enters day 22, Russian strikes target schools, community centres in Ukraine

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Mar 18: As the war entered into day 22, Russian airstrikes have reportedly hit community centres and schools across Ukraine.

The Mariupol council showed images of the city's theatre where civilians were taking shelter. The images showed that the theatre sustained heavy damage. Several children were among the 1,000 taking shelter.

Meanwhile at least 21 people were killed and nearly 25 injured after an airstrike hit a school and community centre in Merefa close to Kharkiv. Officials said that Merefa came under heavy attack overnight and witnessed missile strikes at a community centre, scientific institution and community centre.

The World Health Organisation said that 12 people have been killed in at least 43 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine.

We urge UNSC to work for immediate ceasefire and a political solution. This is the only life saving medicine we need right now. We call on all donors to fully fund the UN appeal to support humanitarian needs in Ukraine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 8:26 [IST]