  • search

Are Amazon employees selling customer details to China?

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    San Francisco, Sep 17: Amazon, the American electronic commerce giant has confirmed that it has begun investigating the allegations that its staffs sold confidential customer data to third party companies particularly in China.

    It was recently alleged that employees of the e-retailer sell internal data and other confidential information -- usually through intermediaries -- to merchants who sell their goods on the US giant's website.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    On Amazon, customers can buy products sold directly by the company along with goods from many other merchants. The practice under investigation is a violation of company policy. It is particularly present in China. The intermediaries in Shenzhen working for group employees and selling information on sales volumes for payments ranging from 80 to more than 2,000 dollars.

    The statement released by Amazon spokesperson reads as, ""We have zero tolerance for abuse of our systems and if we find bad actors who have engaged in this behaviour, we will take swift action against them, including terminating their selling accounts, deleting reviews, withholding funds, and taking legal action." It also said that the company is "conducting a thorough investigation of these claims.'

    Amazon employs approximately 560,000 people worldwide.

    Read more about:

    amazon china customer service e commerce

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue